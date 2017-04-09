Goaltender Lindgren perfect, Didier scores as AHL IceCaps blank Comets 1-0

UTICA, N.Y. — Charlie Lindgren turned aside all 25 shots he faced as the St. John's IceCaps shut out the Utica Comets 1-0 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Josiah Didier had the lone goal of the game, his second of the season, at 17:35 of the second period for St. John's (35-29-10). Nikita Scherbak assisted on the play.