Harden gets 21st triple-double, leads Rockets past Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — James Harden had 35 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds for his 21st triple-double of the season, leading the Houston Rockets to a 135-128 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Harden is second to Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, who broke Oscar Robertson's 56-year-old NBA record with his 42nd triple-double Sunday in a win at Denver. Harden has scored 30 or more points and had double-digit assists in 29 games.

Ryan Anderson made six 3-pointers and had 21 points for Houston. Clint Capela and Lou Williams each had 18 points, and Bobby Brown made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. The Rockets made 18 of 43 3-pointers.

Skal Labissiere had 25 for the Kings, and Ty Lawson had 20 points and 11 assists.