Hinchcliffe grabs 1st victory since near-fatal 2015 accident
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Canada's James Hinchcliffe raced to his first victory since his near-fatal accident in 2015 by hanging on for a three-lap shootout to the finish Sunday on the streets of Long Beach.
Hinchcliffe had two strong late restarts to win in a Honda for Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports. It was the Oakville, Ont., native's first victory since at New Orleans a month before he nearly bled to death in an accident during practice for the Indianapolis 500.
Sebastien Bourdais followed his season-opening victory at St. Pete with a second-place finish to give Honda a 1-2 podium finish.
Josef Newgarden was the highest finishing Team Penske driver and was third in a Chevrolet.
Scott Dixon was fourth in a Ganassi Honda, and defending race winner Simon Pagenaud drove from last to fifth.
___
More AP auto racing: racing.ap.org
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Discounts, subsidies for Canadian seniors getting more scrutiny
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
-
'There's no avoiding it: Taxi advocate weighs in on safety after driver assaulted, robbed