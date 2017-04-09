Sports

Hinchcliffe grabs 1st victory since near-fatal 2015 accident

James Hinchcliffe (5), of Canada, leads Will Power (12), of Australia, early in the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race Sunday, March 12, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Canada's James Hinchcliffe raced to his first victory since his near-fatal accident in 2015 by hanging on for a three-lap shootout to the finish Sunday on the streets of Long Beach.

Hinchcliffe had two strong late restarts to win in a Honda for Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports. It was the Oakville, Ont., native's first victory since at New Orleans a month before he nearly bled to death in an accident during practice for the Indianapolis 500.

Sebastien Bourdais followed his season-opening victory at St. Pete with a second-place finish to give Honda a 1-2 podium finish.

Josef Newgarden was the highest finishing Team Penske driver and was third in a Chevrolet.

Scott Dixon was fourth in a Ganassi Honda, and defending race winner Simon Pagenaud drove from last to fifth.

