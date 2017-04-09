Holl scores winner, Marlies use four-goal second period to beat Americans

TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies used a four-goal second period on Sunday to defeat the visiting Rochester Americans 4-3 in American Hockey League action.

Andrew Campbell, Mike Sislo, Brendan Leipsic and Justin Holl found the back of the net for the Marlies (41-28-5), who trailed 2-0 after 20 minute of play.

Cole Schneider and Justin Danforth gave the Americans (31-40-2) a two-goal lead, while Justin Bailey added a goal in the third period to cut Toronto's advantage to one.

Kerby Rychel and Seth Griffith each tacked on two assists for the Maple Leafs' AHL club. Kasimi Kaskisuo made 25 saves for the win.

Jonas Johansson stopped 27-of-31 shots for the Buffalo Sabres' minor league team.