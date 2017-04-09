Jack Bussey's three tries lead Toronto Wolfpack to 82-6 win over Doncaster

DONCASTER, United Kingdom — Jack Bussey scored three tries as the Toronto Wolfpack cruised to an 82-6 victory over Doncaster on Sunday for the most emphatic win of their inaugural season.

FuiFui Moimoi, Liam Kay and Blake Wallace had two tries each for Toronto (4-0-0), which moved above Barrow Raiders at the top of the League 1 table on points difference. Bob Beswick, Quentin Laulu-Togagae, Greg Worthington, Richard Whiting and Rhys Jacks added tries of their own.

The Wolfpack got a quick start as Wallace launched a sky-high bomb which was spilled by Sam Doherty and Toronto made it count in their next set of six. James Laithwaite was held up just shy of the line following a crunching tackle by Charlie Martin but the Canadians continued to press and Beswick made a darting run from point-blank range to score.

Moimoi spotted a gap in Doncaster's defence and raced to the line unchallenged before Bussey added the Wolfpacks' third try, within the first quarter hour, when he took Jacks's pass in his stride before scoring.

Minutes later, Andrew Dixon and Laulu-Togagae left the Dons short of cover defence and Kay sprinted to the line with little trouble.

Laulu-Togagae followed that up with a stumbling try before Wallace caught the Dons napping, at the base of the scrum, as he raced clear, leaving two defenders grounded, as he breezed to the line for Toronto's sixth try.

In the dying seconds of the half, the Dons finally got themselves on the board when Jordan Howden kicked to the corner and Sam Doherty got the better of an aerial duel with Kay before touching down.

Toronto extended its lead in the second half when Beswick's popped pass paved the way for Moimoi to bulldoze his way to the line before Adam Sidlow gave Worthington a glimpse of the line, and the Wolfpack centre went over.

Minutes later, Beswick's pass found Kay, who crashed over in the corner before Whiting waltzed to the line following good build-up work by Gary Wheeler.

The Wolfpack were seemingly breaking the Dons line at will and Bussey’s pass gave Jacks the chance to race under the posts before Wallace exchanged passes with Bussey to earn Toronto's 12th try of the afternoon.