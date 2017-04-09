Key hole at the Masters

KEY FACT: Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose both had a chance to win the green jacket on the 72nd hole, but Rose missed a 7-foot birdie attempt and Garcia rolled a 5-footer past the cup. They played the hole again in sudden death, but Rose's errant drive off the tee, which wound up behind a giant magnolia tree right of the fairway, effectively sealed the playoff. Rose missed a par-saving putt, and it didn't matter anyway when Garcia made birdie to capture his first major championship.