Lomachenko makes easy work of Sosa before 9th-rd TKO

OXON HILL, Md. — Frustrated that he can't get fights against the opponents he wants, Vasyl Lomachenko took his frustration out on Jason Sosa.

Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs) dominated his WBO junior featherweight title defence before Sosa's own corner stopped the fight after the ninth round, completing a three-fight Ukrainian sweep on Saturday night.

After a bout in which even Sosa's corner admitted they were the third choice, Lomachenko says he's eager to unify titles.

Sosa (20-2-4) was a WBA belt holder at 130 pounds, but was forced to vacate to take this fight.

"I'll go home, rest, and then I want to negotiate with all the other champions in my division," Lomachenko said. "If they refuse to fight me, I'm going to move up to 135."

Aleksandr Usyk (12-0) defended his WBO cruiserweight title with a 117-110 unanimous decision over Mike Hunter (12-1) in the first fight of an HBO TV card and the maiden boxing event at the MGM National Harbor.

And Oleksandr Gvozdyk (13-0, 11 KOs) won by a third-round technical knockout over Yuniesky Gonzalez to complete the Ukrainain sweep and unify the NABF and NABO light heavyweight belts.

In front of a heavy Ukrainian contingent in a sell-out crowd of 2,828, Lomachenko battered Sosa, who finished with a badly swollen left eye.

At one point in the sixth round, he mocked Sosa with a matador gesture, to the delight of fans who chanted his name and "Ooo-Cray-Nee-Ahh" throughout while waving blue and gold Ukrainian national flags.

By the ninth, it had become clear to Sosa's corner that this was a no-win proposition.

"I couldn't really execute," Sosa said. "He's a great fighter."

That's what many thought all along, and Lomachenko's promoters would've rather seen a rematch with Orlando Salido or a unification bout with Jezreel Corrales.

Salido handed Lomachenko his only defeat in his second fight as a professional, but only after Salido failed to make the 126-pound weight limit.

"The first fight was like a 3rd-grader fighting a 12th-grader," Lomechnko said. "I've now graduated to the university, and I want to invite Salido to my university."

Earlier, Usyk appeared close to a knockout several times in the latter rounds of his bout.

In the 12th, he punched Hunter into the ropes and was awarded a knockdown from referee Bill Clancy. Hunter survived the round despite a brutal flurry from Usyk to close the fight.

"I did what I wanted to do," Usyk said. "He took a lot of punches, I thought maybe they would stop the fight at the end."

The theatre at the MGM National Harbor doubled as a second home for the HBO card's Ukrainian trio, from the moment hundreds in the crowd joined in the singing of their national anthem.