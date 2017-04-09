Millsap, Hardaway lead Hawks in stunning OT win over Cavs

ATLANTA — Paul Millsap scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks took advantage of Cleveland's fourth-quarter collapse to overcome a 26-point deficit and stun the Cavaliers 126-125 on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving scored 45 points for Cleveland, and LeBron James had a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists before the four-time MVP fouled out in overtime.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points to help Atlanta beat Cleveland for the second straight time.

The defending champion Cavaliers dropped into a tie with Boston atop the Eastern Conference. Both teams have two regular-season games remaining. If the Cavs and Celtics finish with the same record, Cleveland will get the top seed for winning the season series.