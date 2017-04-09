Sports

Millsap, Hardaway lead Hawks in stunning OT win over Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots from the line in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

ATLANTA — Paul Millsap scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks took advantage of Cleveland's fourth-quarter collapse to overcome a 26-point deficit and stun the Cavaliers 126-125 on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving scored 45 points for Cleveland, and LeBron James had a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists before the four-time MVP fouled out in overtime.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points to help Atlanta beat Cleveland for the second straight time.

The defending champion Cavaliers dropped into a tie with Boston atop the Eastern Conference. Both teams have two regular-season games remaining. If the Cavs and Celtics finish with the same record, Cleveland will get the top seed for winning the season series.

The Hawks wiped out a 26-point deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cavs 44-18 in the period and forcing overtime on Millsap's baseline jumper at the buzzer.

