Mitroglou keeps Benfica ahead of Porto in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal — Konstantinos Mitroglou kept Benfica on track for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Portuguese league title with the winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Moreirense on Sunday.

The Greece striker headed in Luis "Pizzi" Afonso' free kick three minutes before halftime.

The victory restored the defending champion's one-point lead over FC Porto, which had moved to the top on Saturday after beating Belenenses 3-0.

Porto's victory was secured by goals from Danilo Pereira, Tiquinho Soares and Yacine Brahimi.

Also on Saturday, third-place Sporting Lisbon routed Boavista 4-0 thanks to Bas Dost's hat trick. Sporting remained eight points back.