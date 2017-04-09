OHL Roundup: Attack down Greyhounds in Game 3, still trail series 2-1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Petrus Palmu had a goal and an assist as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-1 on Sunday in Game 3 of their Ontario Hockey League second-round playoff series.

Jacob Friend, Kevin Hancock and Sean Durzi also scored for the Attack, who trail the best-of-seven matchup 2-1. They can even the series when they host Game 4 on Tuesday.

Boris Katchouk was the lone goal scorer for the Greyhounds.

Michael McNiven made 22 saves for the win as Joseph Raaymakers kicked out 37-of-40 shots in defeat.

Owen Sound went 1 for 4 on the power play while Sault Ste. Marie failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

---

STEELHEADS 7 GENERALS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Matthew Mancina made 28 saves and seven different players scored for the Steelheads in their Game 2 victory over Oshawa to tie the second-round series 1-1.

Ryan McLeod, Trent Fox, Owen Tippett, Jacob Cascagnette, Spencer Watson, Brendan Harrogate and Matthew Titus all scored for Mississauga with Nicolas Hague tacking on three assists.

Renars Krastenbergs, Domenic Commisso and Eric Henderson found the back of the net for the Generals, who got a 22-save outing from Jeremy Brodeur. Oshawa hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

PETES 4 FRONTENACS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Dylan Wells made 28 saves and Jonathan Ang set up three goals as the Petes beat Kingston for a 2-0 lead in their second-round matchup.

Christopher Paquette, Alex Black, Steven Lorentz and Josh Coyle supplied the offence for Peterborough.

Ted Nichol scored while Jeremy Helvig turned away 33-of-36 shots for the Frontenacs, who will host Game 3 on Tuesday.