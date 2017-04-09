Sharks beat Flames 3-1 in regular-season finale

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chris Tierney scored one goal and set up Mikkel Boedker for another in the second period to help the banged-up San Jose Sharks finish the regular season by beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Sharks played a mostly meaningless finale without six regular starters and a backup goalie, but still managed to win. Danny O'Regan added his first career goal and Aaron Dell made 19 saves.

Curtis Lazar scored his first goal of the season and Brian Elliott made 15 saves in the first two periods for Calgary. The Flames also rested four regulars and put backup goalie David Rittich in for the third as they are locked into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference after Nashville lost earlier in the day.

The teams still must wait to learn their first-round playoff opponents. The Flames will face the winner of the Pacific Division, either Anaheim or Edmonton, and the Sharks will take on the other team.

This game was played with little urgency as both teams opted to rest key players who are nursing injuries. San Jose sat captain Joe Pavelski, ending a streak of 495 consecutive games played, defenceman Justin, Braun and forwards Joel Ward and Tomas Hertl. The Sharks also were again without their injured top two centres with Joe Thornton (left knee) and Logan Couture (mouth) still listed as day to day.

The Flames sat captain Mark Giordano, defenceman Deryk Engelland and forward Mikael Backlund for the first time all season and also gave forward Kris Versteeg the night off.

Tierney's line provided just enough offence for the Sharks in the second period as he tipped a nice pass from Jannik Hansen for the first goal and then won a board battle before setting up Boedker with a nifty feed late in the period to make in 2-0.

The Flames got on the board with 5.2 seconds left in the period when Matthew Tkachuk fed Lazar in front.

O'Regan, called up earlier in the day for his third career game, scored a power-play goal on a deflection in the third.

NOTES: D Brent Burns won the Sharks player of the year award. ... D Rasmus Andersson made his debut for the Flames after being a healthy scratch for 14 straight games.

