Swiss skip Peter de Cruz tops American John Shuster for world curling bronze

EDMONTON — Switzerland's Peter de Cruz defeated American John Shuster 7-5 to win bronze at the Ford World Men's Curling Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Swiss side took control with a four-ender in the seventh.

"We're happy with where we are," de Cruz said. "Now we have to try and learn how to beat the very best."

Canada's Brad Gushue was scheduled to play Sweden's Niklas Edin for the gold medal on Sunday night.

Gushue has yet to lose at the Northlands Coliseum. The skip from St. John's, N.L., posted an 11-0 round-robin record and defeated Edin in the Page playoff 1-2 game on Friday night to advance straight to the final.

Edin fell into the semifinal with the loss and beat de Cruz on Saturday night to get another shot at Gushue.

Edin, a two-time world champion, won Olympic bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Gushue won gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics. This is his first appearance at a world men's championship.

