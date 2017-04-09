Tarasenko, Sobotka lift Blues over NHL-worst Avalanche

ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko netted a go-ahead goal 19 seconds after Vladimir Sobotka scored in his first NHL game in three years, lifting the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Blues have won 15 of their last 19 games. They'll open the post-season with a best-of-seven series against Minnesota.

Colorado finished the season with an NHL-low 48 points. The Avs have lost 11 of their last 13 games in St. Louis.

Tarasenko scored on a wrist shot from inside the faceoff circle with 15:21 left in the third period.

Sobotka played in the NHL for the first time since April 27, 2014. He spent the last three years with Omsk Avangard of the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League. His last NHL goal came on April 6, 2014 as a member of the Blues.

Sobotka scored at 3:20 of the third period to tie the contest 2-2.

Mikko Rantanen scored twice for the Avalanche, who closed the season on a 3-12-1 skid.

St. Louis' Jake Allen made 32 saves, and Zach Sanford also scored for the Blues.

The Blues will be facing the Wild for the second time in three postseasons. Minnesota beat St. Louis in six games in a first-round series in 2014-2015.

Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for Colorado.

NOTES: LW David Perron, C Vladimir Tarasenko and C Patrik Berglund played in all 82 games for the Blues this season. Colorado C Nathan MacKinnon played in 82 games. ... Avalanche D Fedor Tyutin missed his fourth successive game with a lower-body injury. ... St. Louis rested D Alex Pietrangelo, C Kyle Brodziak and RW Scottie Upshall.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Season over.