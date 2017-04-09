Tim Tebow homers twice, strikes out 5 times in 1st series
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tim Tebow has completed his first series with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets Class A affiliate.
The former NFL quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy at Florida homered twice in the three games he played against the Augusta GreenJacktets. Tebow was given the day off Saturday.
A look at how Tebow fared overall in the series :
HIGHLIGHT: Tebow hit a two-run home run in his first plate appearance on Thursday night. Tebow drove the ball to deep left
AT THE PLATE: Tebow is 3 of 13 (.230) with five RBIs. He's also struck out five times and left 13 runners on base.
IN THE FIELD: After not getting any chances in his first two starts, Tebow had three put outs in left field on Sunday.
DAY OFF: Tebow, 29, was given Saturday off before returning to the lineup Sunday.
WHAT'S NEXT: The Fireflies continue their opening home stand with a three-game series against the Hickory (North Carolina) Crawdads that begins Monday.
