Trail Blazers clinch playoff spot with Nuggets loss

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard acknowledges the crowd during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Portland, Ore., Saturday, April 8, 2017. Lillard scored a franchise-record 59 points as the Blazers won 101-86. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference on Sunday when Denver lost to Oklahoma City 106-105.

Russell Westbrook, who had his NBA-record 42nd triple-double, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to knock the Nuggets out of the post-season .

The Blazers (40-40), who were idle Sunday, have two regular-season games remaining: at home Monday against the Spurs and Wednesday against the Pelicans. Then, Portland will play the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors in the opening round. The game schedule has not been set.

It is the fourth consecutive season that Portland has made the post-season . Last season, Golden State eliminated Portland in five games in the second round.

