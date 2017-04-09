Valencia turns season around with 3rd straight win

BARCELONA, Spain — Simone Zaza scored two early goals to lead Valencia to a third consecutive win on Sunday as it aims to finish a poor Spanish league season on a high note.

Valencia's commanding 3-1 win over Granada extends a run of form under interim coach Salvador "Voro" Gonzalez, who became the team's third coach of the season at the end of December.

Valencia's longest winning streak of the campaign caps a strong run over the last 10 rounds of six victories— including one over leader Real Madrid, a draw and three losses.

"It's an important step to have won all three matches we played over the past week, and to do so playing well and improving with each match," Voro said. "We know we have had our difficulties and have to remember that no team is too small and that we have to work for each victory."

Valencia, the last team to win la Liga other than Barcelona, Madrid and Atletico Madrid, in 2004, stayed in 12th place, still far off the European berths for next season.

Zaza, who joined Valencia in the winter transfer window, opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a powerful header after muscling past Sverrir Ingason to thump home Martin Montoya's cross.

Zara beat the Iceland centerback again two minutes later when he slipped behind him to tap in a cross by Santi Mina.

Mina added a third goal in the 55th at Los Carmenes Stadium when Carlos Soler found him alone in the area, as Granada's defenders showed a puzzling lack of pace.

Ten minutes later Ezequiel Ponce pulled one back for the hosts, but he spoiled the celebration when he put a finger to his mouth as if silencing the home crowd.

Granada coach Lucas Alcaraz criticized his player, saying "it was a grave error in an inappropriate moment, a lack of respect that is very painful."

Granada remained winless in six rounds and stayed in second-to-last place in the relegation zone at seven points from safety.