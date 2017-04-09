Vancouver Canucks recall Yan-Pavel Laplante from ECHL's Alaska Aces

VANCOUVER — Forward Yan-Pavel Laplante was recalled by the Vancouver Canucks from the ECHL's Alaska Aces on Sunday.

Laplante, 21, has split the season between the American Hockey League's Utica Comets (0-1-1 in 13 games) and the ECHL Alaska Aces (8-11-19 in 37 games).

His nine goals and 20 points with Alaska are second on the team among rookies, while his 11 assists ranks him third among Aces rookies.

Before making his professional hockey debut this season, Laplante appeared in 251 QMJHL regular-season games over five seasons, scoring 90 goals and adding 93 assists with 237 penalty minutes.