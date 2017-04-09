Vissel Kobe beats Omiya Ardija 2-0 to keep lead in J-League
TOKYO — Yuya Nakasaka and Takuya Iwanami scored goals in each half as Vissel Kobe defeated winless Omiya Ardija 2-0 to maintain its lead in the J-league.
Nakasaka put the visitors ahead in the 37th minute and Iwanami doubled the lead eight minutes after the break as Kobe improved to 15 points, two ahead of Urawa Reds which thrashed Vegalta Sendai 7-0 on Friday.
Kashima Antlers are in third place on 12 points after a 1-0 loss to Cerezo Osaka.
In other games on Saturday, Kawasaki Frontale and Ventforet Kofu finished in a 1-1 draw while Sagan Tosu beat Albirex Niigata 3-0.
Also, Quenten Martinus and Takashi Kanai scored goals as Yokohama F Marinos edged Jubilo Iwata 2-1, and Shimizu S-Pulse beat Kashiwa Reysol 2-0.
