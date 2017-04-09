WHL Roundup: Estephan scores hat trick as Hurricanes beat Tigers to even series

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Giorgio Estephan had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Lethbridge Hurricanes past the Medicine Hat Tigers 7-4 on Saturday night in Game 2 of their second round Western Hockey League playoff series.

The win ties the best-of-seven series 1-1 with Game 3 shifting to Lethbridge, Alta., on Tuesday night.

Tyler Wong, Alec Baer, Tanner Nagel and Dylan Cozens supplied the rest of the offence for the Hurricanes. Stuart Skinner turned away 26 shots.

Zach Fischer struck twice with Ryan Jevne and James Hamblin also chipping in for Medicine Hat. Michael Bullion made 19 saves.

Both teams went 1 for 5 on the power play.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Ethan Bear scored the winner on a power play in the second period and Carl Stankowski made 20 saves as Seattle topped the Silvertips to take a 2-0 series lead.

Scott Eansor, Zack Andrusiak and Sami Moilanen rounded out the attack for the Thunderbirds, who host Game 3 on Tuesday.

Bryce Kindopp, Connor Dewar and Eetu Tuulola had goals for Everett. Carter Hart stopped 11 shots.

---

ROCKETS 5 WINTERHAWKS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Nick Merkley had two empty-net goals and an assist to lift the Rockets over Portland and take a 2-0 series lead.

James Hilsendager, Tomas Soustal and Kole Lind also scored for Kelowna. Michael Herringer turned aside 23 shots.

Joachim Blichfeld and Ryan Hughes replied for the Winterhawks, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Cole Kehler made 38 saves.