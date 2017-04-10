Bad blood carries over into Flames- Ducks NHL playoff series

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks don't start their NHL playoff series until Thursday but a war of words has already begun.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving called Ducks GM Bob Murray's criticism of Calgary captain Mark Giordano "asinine."

Ducks defenceman Cam Fowler is out for several weeks after he and Giordano collided in a regular-season game last week.

Murray said after that game he didn't have any respect for people who go after knees and said Giordano had done that before.