Bills sign quarterback T.J. Yates as backup to Tyrod Taylor

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have addressed their quarterback depth by signing free agent T.J. Yates.

The sixth-year player meets the Bills' need to add an experienced backup behind returning starter Tyrod Taylor. Yates did not play a snap in his one and only season with Miami last year.

Overall, he's played in 18 regular games and has a 4-3 record in seven starts, all during four seasons with Houston. He also went 1-1 in starting two playoff games for the Texans during his rookie season in 2011.

The Bills also signed defensive end Ian Seau. The nephew of late Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau signed as an undrafted rookie with the Los Angeles Rams last year before being cut before the start of the regular season.

___