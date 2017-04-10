Canadian receiver Nate Coehoorn retires after six seasons with Edmonton Eskimos
EDMONTON — Canadian receiver Nate Coehoorn retired Monday after six seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos.
Coehoorn played in 91 career regular-season games with Edmonton, registering 211 catches for 2,379 yards and six TDs. The native of Medicine Hat, Alta., also helped the Eskimos win the 2015 Grey Cup.
Edmonton selected Coehoorn in the first round, fifth overall in the 2011 CFL draft out of the University of Calgary.