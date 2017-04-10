Sports

Cotton dazzles as A's spoil Royals' home opener with 2-0 win

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis, right, and teammate Ryon Healy, left, prepare to celebrate with teammates after a two-run home by Davis during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, April 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Khris Davis hit a two-run homer, Jharel Cotton shut down Kansas City's anemic offence and the Oakland Athletics held on to spoil the Royals' home opener with a 2-0 victory Monday.

Cotton (1-1) gave up a single in the first and another in the sixth, but otherwise befuddled a Royals lineup that hasn't shown much punch. He walked three and struck out six over seven innings.

Santiago Casilla struck out the side in the eighth before Sean Doolittle ran into trouble in the ninth, putting runners on the corners with two outs. He bounced back to strike out Brandon Moss for his first save, helping the A's beat the Royals for the seventh consecutive time.

Davis provided all the offence Oakland needed when he followed a leadoff single by Ryon Healy with his fourth homer of the year. The shot to right on a 3-0 pitch from Ian Kennedy (0-2) barely scraped the wall, but it gave Cotton the only help he needed a sun-splashed afternoon.

