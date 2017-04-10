Eibar coach Mendilibar renews contract through next season

EIBAR, Spain — Spanish club Eibar says coach Jose Mendilibar has agreed to renew his contract through the end of next season.

Eibar, a small club with a modest budget, is having an excellent season under the 56-year-old Mendilibar in La Liga.

The 2-0 victory at Celta Vigo on Sunday made it three wins in a row, lifting Eibar into sixth place ahead of regional Basque heavyweight Athletic Bilbao.

Mendilibar "is the best coach Eibar can have," club president Amaia Gorostiza said on Monday.

"There has been speculation that he could have a number of pretenders, and that the club could be caught asleep at the wheel," she said. "But it wasn't hard at all to reach a deal that pleased both parties.