Genoa fires coach Andrea Mandorlini, rehires Ivan Juric

GENOA, Italy — Genoa has fired Andrea Mandorlini and brought back Ivan Juric as coach.

Genoa made the announcement Monday, the day after a 3-0 loss at Udinese.

Juric was fired on Feb. 19 following a 5-0 loss to Pescara. Genoa initially appeared to improve under Mandorlini, drawing his first match in charge and winning the next, but it then lost four consecutive league matches without scoring a goal.

The 41-year-old Juric, who spent his last four years as a player at Genoa before retiring in 2010, will start immediately, taking charge of training on Monday.

Juric was first hired by Genoa in the off-season after the Croatian guided Crotone into the top flight for the first time in its history.