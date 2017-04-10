Giuseppe Rossi tears ligaments in left knee, out 6 months

MADRID — Spanish club Celta Vigo says Giuseppe Rossi has torn ligaments in his left knee and will be sidelined for six months.

Celta says Rossi will undergo surgery to repair the damage.

The 30-year-old American-born Italian has had three serious knee injuries, but all were to his right knee.

An incredibly talented scorer, Rossi's career has been plagued by injuries. His latest occurred in the first half of Celta's 2-0 loss to Eibar on Sunday. He walked off the field and sat on the bench.