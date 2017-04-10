Granada names Tony Adams interim coach after firing Alcaraz

MADRID — Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams will take over as Granada's interim coach after the club announced the departure of Lucas Alcaraz.

Adams inherits a team facing relegation, seven points from safety in second-to-last place with seven matches left. His first match will be on Sunday against Celta Vigo.

Adams works for the DDMC soccer management firm belonging to Granada's Chinese owner. The 50-year-old Englishman last managed a club in Azerbaijan in 2011.

Granada says it "considered Alcaraz's stint over" a day after Sunday's 3-1 loss to Valencia.

Following the home defeat, Alcaraz criticized his team, saying "we aren't up to the standards of this city, this league, or this fan base."