McDavid is third-youngest to win Art Ross Trophy

NEW YORK — Connor McDavid is the third-youngest player to win the Art Ross Trophy after he led the NHL in scoring with 100 points.

McDavid turned 20 in January, and only Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky were younger Art Ross winners. McDavid had 30 goals and 70 assists in his second season to finish with 11 more points than second-place Crosby and lead the Edmonton Oilers to their first playoff appearance since 2006.

Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, won his second Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy by leading the league with 44 goals.