Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson retires after 33 seasons

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson has retired after a 33-season run that included two national championships.

The 77-year-old former NHL star said Monday this is the right time for him to leave and the right thing for the program. He will become a special adviser to athletic director Warde Manuel.

Under Berenson, the Wolverines win the national title in 1996 and 1998. He had a record of 848-426-92 with 23 NCAA Tournament appearances.