Nationals place Turner on 10-day DL with strained hamstring
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Nationals have placed shortstop Trea Turner on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
Washington made the move retroactive to Sunday ahead of its series opener Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals. It also recalled outfielder Michael Taylor from Triple-A Syracuse.
Turner came up injured running the bases during the first inning of Washington's loss in Philadelphia on Saturday.
It's the first career DL stint for the 2016 runner up in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He is 3 for 19 with a double and three stolen bases this season.