Veteran long-track speedskater Anastasia Bucsis announces her retirement

CALGARY — Long-track speedskater Anastasia Bucsis, a two-time Olympian, retired Monday.

The 27-year-old Calgary native competed at both the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games as well as the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

"After a challenging year wrought with a serious knee injury, I've made the very difficult decision to say goodbye to a wonderful 24 years of my life, and retire from long-track speed skating," Bucsis said in a statement. "I look forward to staying close to my speed skating family, and I wish all of our wonderful Canadian skaters nothing but the best success in the future as I believe our Canadian team is on the verge of once again dominating the world with our talent and dedication."

Bucsis was 34th in the women's 500-metre event in Vancouver, then finished 28th in the event four years later in Russia. She also competed in two world championships, finishing 15th in a 500-metre race in 2012.

That season, Bucsis was also a career-best 15th in a World Cup 500-metre race.