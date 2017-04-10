Longoria breaks up Pineda's perfect-game bid in 7th

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay's Evan Longoria lined a double down the left-field line with two outs in the seventh inning, breaking up a perfect game bid by the Yankees' Michael Pineda in New York's home opener.

Pineda retired his first 20 batters Monday, starting 16 of them with strikes, before Longoria reached on a first-pitch hanging slider. Longoria tipped his helmet to Pineda after reaching second.

Pineda then fanned Brad Miller, his 11th strikeout of the afternoon.

The 28-year-old right-hander was 6-12 with a 4.82 ERA last year, the 68th-highest ERA among 74 qualifying pitchers in the major leagues. He struck out a team-high 207 and led the AL with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.