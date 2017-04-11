AP source: Cavaliers to sign Dahntay Jones for playoffs

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers will sign free agent swingman Dahntay Jones for the post-season .

The person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team hasn't announced any deal says Jones, who helped the Cavaliers win a title last year, will join the team on Wednesday. Jones has to sign with the team then to be eligible for the playoffs.

The 36-year-old Jones made a significant contribution in last year's Finals, when Cleveland rallied from a 3-1 deficit to stun Golden State. He came off the bench and scored 5 quick points in Game 6.

Jones was released in October and hasn't played this season.