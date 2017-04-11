Blackhawks' Rozsival has surgery for facial fractures
The team says Rozsival is expected to make a full recovery from Tuesday's operation. The Blackhawks did not say how long he will be out.
Rozsival was injured when Anaheim's Nick Ritchie punched him during a game last week. Ritchie was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL.
Rozsival played in 22 games during the regular season. Chicago, the top seed in the Western Conference, opens the playoffs against Nashville at home on Thursday.
