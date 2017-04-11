Blackhawks' Rozsival has surgery for facial fractures

Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Michal Rozsival has undergone surgery to repair facial fractures.

The team says Rozsival is expected to make a full recovery from Tuesday's operation. The Blackhawks did not say how long he will be out.

Rozsival was injured when Anaheim's Nick Ritchie punched him during a game last week. Ritchie was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL.