Bryn Gatland named in Provincial Barbarians to play Lions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Flyhalf Bryn Gatland has been included in the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians team which will play the British and Irish Lions, coached by his father Warren, in the first match of the Lions' rugby tour of New Zealand on June 3.

Gatland, who plays for North Harbour province, is one of 19 players initially named in the squad for the tour opener at Whangarei. Further players will be added by coach Clayton McMillan before the team assembles on May 28.