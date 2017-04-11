Canada names Kingsbury, J. Dufour-Lapointe, Naude to 2018 Olympic freestyle team

VANCOUVER — Mikael Kingsbury, Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Andi Naude have been named to Canada's freestyle ski team for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The three mogul skiers took advantage of their results over the past World Cup season to bypass the long and complex qualification process leading up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Freestyle Canada used the results from three 2017 World Cup stops and the 2017 world championships as criteria to provisionally select three skiers to the team.

A total of 30 places are available for the five freestyle disciplines.