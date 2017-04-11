Sports

Clay Buchholz leaves game after straining right forearm

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Clay Buchholz throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies right-hander Clay Buchholz left Tuesday night's start after injuring his pitching arm in the third inning.

Buchholz allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings against the New York Mets before he strained his right forearm on a pitch to Travis d'Arnaud. Adam Morgan replaced him with a 3-2 count on the batter.

Buchholz has struggled in his first two starts since joining the Phillies from Boston, posting a 12.27 ERA.

Buchholz was a two-time All-Star with the Red Sox but has been trending downward since his best season in 2013 when he was 12-1 with a 1.74 ERA and helped Boston win the World Series.

