Clippers rout Rockets 125-96, tied with Utah for 4th seed

LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul scored 19 points, Blake Griffin added 18 and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Houston Rockets 125-96 on Monday night to remain tied with Utah in the race for the No. 4 playoff seed.

The Clippers earned their sixth consecutive victory shortly after the Jazz won at Golden State. Both teams are 50-31 with one game remaining before they meet in the playoffs with only home court yet to be decided.

Former Clipper Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 17 points. James Harden shot 2 of 9 for 14 points, well under his 29.3 average. He missed 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Neither team led by more than eight points in the first half before the Clippers broke the game open in the third.

They outscored the Rockets 36-12 to take a 97-69 lead.

Griffin's two free throws launched a 24-3 run, including 13 in a row highlighted by DeAndre Jordan's dunk off Paul's alley-oop pass and J.J. Redick's steal and 3-pointer. Griffin scored eight in the quarter, while Paul and Redick added seven each as the Clippers shot 52 per cent .

Harden picked up his fifth foul and his teammates hoisted two air balls while being limited to three free throws during the Clippers' dominating spurt. Houston was held to 34 per cent shooting in the third.

Harden got his fourth foul with 2.8 seconds left in the first half, not long after Griffin and Jordan each received their third. Jamal Crawford scored the final five points to put the Clippers ahead 61-57 at the break. Crawford finished with 19 points off the bench.

TIP-INS

Rockets: They fell to 13-2 in the second game of back-to-backs, having won at Sacramento on Sunday. They were 8-12 last season in such contests. ... F Ryan Anderson scored 12 points in the first half and then sat in the second, having recently returned from a right ankle sprain. ... With Harden at the line in the second quarter, super fan Clipper Darrell yelled, "Hey, James." Harden put his finger to his lips in a shushing gesture and then missed both foul shots. ... Reserve centres Clint Capela and Nene both sat out.

Clippers: Coach Doc Rivers earned his 216th victory to surpass Mike Dunleavy for most regular-season wins in franchise history. ... The Clippers are 9-6 against the Rockets since Rivers took over in 2013-14. ... They went 1-2 to avoid a season sweep by the Rockets. ... North Carolina coach Roy Williams attended.

THE TRUTH

Paul Pierce scored all of his 10 points in the game's final five minutes. He moved into 15th on the NBA career scoring list with 26,397 points. The 39-year-old veteran hit a pair of 3-pointers, delighting the starters on the bench who leaped to their feet and waved towels.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Minnesota in regular-season finale, a team the Rockets have beaten 13 out of 15 games.

Clippers: Host Sacramento in regular-season finale, having won two of three from the Kings.

___