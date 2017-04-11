Former CFL player Ezerins to be inducted into the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame

Former CFL player Leo Ezerins has been selected for induction into the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame.

Ezerins, currently the executive director of the CFL Alumni Association, played 10 seasons in the CFL as a linebacker with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1978-1987). He helped the Ticats capture the 1986 Grey Cup.

Ezerins played in 173 career CFL games, registering 13 sacks and 25 interceptions. He's ranked first all-time in interceptions by a Canadian linebacker and sixth all-time among players at the position.

After retiring, Ezerins founded the CFL Alumni Association in 2008, with its board creating the CFL Alumni Support Fun to help former players experiencing financial limitations because of medical or other challenges.

Ezerins, 60, a Winnipeg native, has also taken an active role on the advisory board of the Canadian Concussion Centre and is a member of the Canadian Sports Concussion Research Project.

In 2010, Ezerins was inducted into the Manitoba Football Hall of Fame. He joins former CFL players Angelo Mosca, Hugh Campbell, George Reed, Matt Dunigan, Ray Elgaard, and Danny McManus in the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame.