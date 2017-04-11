France: 3 rugby players investigated over alleged gang rape

PARIS — French prosecutors have named three players from rugby club Grenoble in a judicial inquiry into an alleged gang rape.

The Bordeaux prosecutor's office identified the men as Irishman Denis Coulson, New Zealander Rory Grice and Frenchman Loick Jammes.

It said the men were brought in for further questioning Tuesday and a formal inquiry was opened. It said a preliminary investigation found "serious or concordant evidence" suggesting that the men participated in the alleged rape, either directly or as accomplices.