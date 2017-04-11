Leafs' Andersen returns to practice; Zaitsev, Polak, Bozak all sit out

TORONTO — Just as Toronto head coach Mike Babcock predicted, Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was back on the ice for practice Tuesday.

But top rookie defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and a few others were absent.

Zaitsev, who was second on the team in minutes played during the regular season, left Sunday's regular-season finale versus Columbus after being hit into the endboards by Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno. Zaitsev, 25, seemed woozy from the hit and was deemed to have suffered an upper-body injury.

Asked afterward if he was concerned about Zaitsev missing time, Babcock said, "I'm not."

Additionally absent at the Leafs first practice ahead of a postseason series with Washington was 31-year-old centre Tyler Bozak and veteran defenceman Roman Polak.

Bozak often sits out practices and morning skates for apparent maintenance.

Polak, though, had to briefly leave Sunday's game after getting bumped on the left side by Brandon Dubinsky. The 30-year-old went to the dressing room for the final four minutes of the second period, returned for one shift early in the third then didn't play again.

Andersen's status was of considerable concern after he was taken out of the Leafs playoff-clinching win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 27-year-old, who performed well as a first-year starter with Toronto, was hit in the head for the second time in as many weeks by Penguins forward Tom Sestito.