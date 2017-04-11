Mets starter Matt Harvey injures left hamstring.

PHILADELPHIA — Mets starter Matt Harvey left Tuesday's start in the sixth inning because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Harvey tweaked his leg covering first base on a grounder. He allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six.

Harvey missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He made only 17 starts last year before surgery to relieve symptoms from thoracic outlet syndrome.

Harvey won his first start last week.

