Michigan State hires Danton Cole as new hockey coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State has hired Danton Cole as its new hockey coach.

The Spartans announced the move Tuesday. The 50-year-old Cole worked previously with USA Hockey's national team development program. He played at Michigan State when the Spartans won the national title in 1986 and made additional Frozen Four appearances in 1987 and 1989.

Cole guided Team USA to the gold medal in 2012 and 2014 at the IIHF Under-18 world championship. He takes over the Spartans after coach Tom Anastos stepped down last month. Michigan State went 7-24-4 this past season.