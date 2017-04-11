NBA Capsules

MIAMI — Tyler Johnson scored 24 points, including the game's final four from the foul line, and the Miami Heat remained alive in the post-season chase by rallying to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday night.

Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Miami, which would have been eliminated with a loss. Josh Richardson scored 19 points, James Johnson had 16 and Goran Dragic added 15.

Deron Williams had a season-high 35 points, along with nine assists and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who fell to 0-7 this season when LeBron James doesn't play.

The Cavs were also without Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson, and fell a game behind Boston in the race for No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Love scored 25 points, Channing Frye had 21 and Kyle Korver had 18.

Miami survived despite Cleveland getting two four-point plays in overtime, including one by Williams with 34 seconds left that put the Heat on the brink. But Johnson scored the last four points, and Miami stayed in the No. 9 spot in the East.

CELTICS 114, NETS 105

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points to help Boston beat back a fourth-quarter charge and defeat Brooklyn to keep alive hopes of securing the Eastern Conference's top seed.

The Celtics clinched the Atlantic Division title and can finish with no worse than the No. 2 seed.

With Cleveland's overtime loss at Miami on Monday night, a Boston win in its regular-season finale against Milwaukee on Wednesday would give the Celtics the No. 1 seed. But if Boston loses to the Bucks and Cleveland wins its finale against Toronto, the Cavs would own the tiebreaker by virtue of their 3-1 head-to-head record with Boston.

Al Horford added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Jeremy Lin led the Nets with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Brook Lopez finished with 25 points, and passed Buck Williams to become the franchise's career leading scorer with a jumper late in the fourth quarter.

PACERS 120, 76ERS 111

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George scored 17 of his 27 points in the opening quarter and Indiana inched closer to clinching a berth in the NBA playoffs.

Thaddeus Young added 20 points, Myles Turner scored 18 and Kevin Seraphin had 17 to give the Pacers (41-40) their fourth straight victory and push them one win away from guaranteeing a playoff spot for the sixth time in the past seven years.

The 76ers (28-53) lost for the seventh straight time and finished with a home record of 17-24. They conclude their fifth straight season out of the playoffs Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot paced the Sixers with 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17.

BUCKS 89, HORNETS 79

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tony Snell scored 16 points, Jason Terry had season highs of 15 points and five 3-pointers, and Milwaukee beat Charlotte.

Center Greg Monroe provided punch in the paint with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, who clinched at least the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up his third triple-double of the season with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, clinching the feat after firing a pass with 54 seconds left to Khris Middleton for a 3.

The Hornets led for much of the first three quarters despite being without leading scorer Kemba Walker because of a hyperextended left knee.

Trailing 66-61 going into the fourth, Milwaukee asserted control in the final period with Terry hitting from the outside and Monroe controlling the middle.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 13 points for the Hornets.

BULLS 122, MAGIC 75

CHICAGO (AP) — Emergency starter Jerian Grant had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists, and Chicago routed Orlando to move closer to a post-season berth.

The Bulls led by as many as 47 points in their largest margin of victory this season. They would have clinched a playoff berth with a Miami loss to Cleveland, but the Heat's rally means Chicago will have until its final regular-season game. The Bulls host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Chicago and Miami remained one game behind No. 7 Indiana after the Pacers beat the 76ers in Philadelphia. The Bulls (40-41) would claim a three-way tie if the teams finish with the same record.

Chicago scored 14 of the first 16 points en route to a 34-13 lead at the end of one quarter. Grant led the way with seven points, four assists and one steal.

Robin Lopez scored 18 points for the Bulls and Jimmy Butler added 17.

WIZARDS 105, PISTONS 101

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Washington beat Detroit in the final game at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Markieff Morris added 20 points for the Wizards, while Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 22.

The highlight of the night for Detroit fans was a halftime ceremony that honoured the top players from the three championship teams, with Isiah Thomas and Dennis Rodman posing for pictures with Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups.

Washington rested John Wall and Otto Porter Jr. in preparation for the post-season , but Scott Brooks brought his starters back to try to close out a tight game.