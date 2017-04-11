Reds pitcher Davis exits after being hit by pitch

PITTSBURGH — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Rookie Davis left in the fifth inning of a game Tuesday night after being struck on the left hand by a pitch from Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon.

Davis, a rookie starting pitcher, worked four innings in his second major league start. He allowed a run, two hits and four walks while striking out three.

Davis made his debut last Thursday against Philadelphia and did not factor in the decision, giving up four runs in three innings. He was acquired from the New York Yankees following the 2015 season in a trade for closer Aroldis Chapman.