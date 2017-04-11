Samson century gives Daredevils big IPL win over Supergiant

PUNE, India — Sanju Samson scored his maiden Twenty20 century to help Delhi Daredevils record their biggest victory in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday when they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs.

The 22-year-old Samson paced his 102-run knock off 63 balls, while South African Chris Morris hit a blistering unbeaten 38 off just nine balls at the end to give Daredevils a total of 205.

Without skipper Steve Smith due to illness and Manoj Tiwary, whose father died on Tuesday morning, Supergiant was bowled out for just 108 in 16.1 overs. It now has one win from three matches.

"We have some amazing talent, you see Samson batting like that and Morris going at it in the end," Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan said. "A win changes the atmosphere. It creates self-belief, and from that point of view, this is important."

Daredevils lost their opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and will next meet Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. Supergiant will next take on Gujrat Lions on Friday.

Samson hit five boundaries off his first 10 balls after arriving at the crease in only the second over and put on half-century stands with Sam Billings (24) and Rishabh Pant (31). After negotiating the twin leg-spin challenge of Imran Tahir and Adam Zampa, he cut loose in the last four overs.

He brought up his century with a straight six off Zampa before the Australian leg-spinner bowled him off the next delivery. Samson hit eight fours and five sixes.

Morris then blazed three sixes and four boundaries off Zampa and Ben Stokes as Daredevils posted 76 runs off the last 24 balls. It was the third-highest run haul from the last four overs of an innings in IPL history.

Supergiant's chase was derailed from the outset with Amit Mishra (3-11) and Zaheer (3-20) claiming most of the wickets.

Supergiant had lost half of the team by the end of the ninth over for just 58 runs, including the wickets of South African Faf du Plessis and hard-hitting Ben Stokes.

Mishra then dismissed Mahendra Singh Dhoni (11) before wrapping up the game quickly by taking a catch for last-man Ashok Dhinda at covers.

"We thought 180-190 would be good on this wicket. But credit to Delhi for the way they batted, especially Sanju in the middle overs and Chris Morris in the end," said Supergiant stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who opted to bat first after winning the toss.