Stephen Curry has NBA's bestselling jersey once again
NEW YORK — Stephen Curry has the
The league announced Tuesday that NBAStore.com sales show the Golden State Warriors' two-time league MVP leading LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving for the most popular jersey this season.
The NBA also said the Warriors have the
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas appears in the top 15 in jersey sales for the first time at No. 14 and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made the jump from No. 14 last season to No. 9.
Westbrook's career-best No. 4 ranking coincides with the MVP race, and the Oklahoma City averaging a triple-double this season. Bulls forward Jimmy Butler makes his highest appearance on the list at No. 8.
