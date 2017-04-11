University of Phoenix ending Cardinals stadium sponsorship
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are looking for a new naming-rights partner for their stadium.
The team announced Tuesday that the University of Phoenix wants to ends its 20-year sponsorship with about nine years remaining on the contract.
The University of Phoenix won the naming rights in 2006. The $154.5 million deal paid the Cardinals an average of $7.7 million per year.
He says the University of Phoenix will keep its name on the stadium until a new sponsor is found.
