WHL Roundup: Broncos take 2-1 series lead over Pats with overtime victory

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Colby Sissons had the overtime winner as the Swift Current Broncos edged the Regina Pats 2-1 on Monday in Game 3 of their Western Hockey League playoff series.

The Broncos now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 will be in Swift Current, Sask., on Tuesday.

Conner Chaulk had a power-play goal for Swift Current, with Jordan Papirny making 33 saves for the win.

Dawson Leedahl opened scoring for the Pats early in the second period. Tyler Brown stopped 31 shots.