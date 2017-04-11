WHL Roundup: Broncos take 2-1 series lead over Pats with overtime victory
A
A
Share via Email
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Colby Sissons had the overtime winner as the Swift Current Broncos edged the Regina Pats 2-1 on Monday in Game 3 of their Western Hockey League playoff series.
The Broncos now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 will be in Swift Current, Sask., on Tuesday.
Conner Chaulk had a power-play goal for Swift Current, with Jordan Papirny making 33 saves for the win.
Dawson Leedahl opened scoring for the Pats early in the second period. Tyler Brown stopped 31 shots.
The Broncos went 1 for 4 on the power play and Regina was 0 for 2 with the man advantage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Bank of Canada website has a surprise if you know the Konami Code
-
Nova Scotia man charged with dangerous driving after police say they caught him going 200 km/h
-
Property owned by ‘Survivor’ winner Richard Hatch sold at tax sale in Nova Scotia