Belarus unchanged for Fed Cup semifinals against Switzerland
A
A
Share via Email
MINSK, Belarus — Belarus has named an unchanged team for the Fed Cup semifinals against Switzerland, without a single player in the top 100.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich leads a team also featuring Aryna Sabalenka, Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko, the squad which beat the Netherlands 4-1 in the first round.
Belarus' best-known player, former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, isn't available. She will return to action in July after giving birth to her first child.
Belarus will host Switzerland in Minsk on April 22-23.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax mayor scolds councillor for charity 'conspiracy theories'
-
Farmer posts Kijiji ad offering free farm in Smiths Falls, Ont. to 'hard worker'
-
U.S. economist who foresaw 2008 housing collapse issues dire warning on Vancouver real estate
-
Philippines: Militant chief involved in beheadings is killed